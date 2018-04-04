Oxford Rotary’s Easter egg hunt was ‘eggcellent’

OXFORD - The Oxford Rotary sponsored its 15th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, and the free Easter egg event, which has continued to grow each year, took place indoors and in the safety of the Oxford Academy High School with eager youngsters who arrived with their parents in tow ready to go hunting for thousands of Easter eggs.

The young egg hunters were separated into two groups, the older children in the High School gym and the smaller preschool age and toddlers in the cafeteria. Once the egg hunts began, all the ‘quick little bunnies’ hopped to it and were done finding all the eggs in minutes!