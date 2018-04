OXFORD – As the RoboRAVE New York robotics competition set to be hosted by Oxford Academy approaches this Saturday, organizers are inviting the public to attend a keynote address on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. entitled, "Why Robotics?"

The program will be held in the Oxford Academy Middle School auditorium, and, like the competition Saturday, is free to attend. The all-day competition on Saturday will feature more than 20 teams competing with their robots from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.