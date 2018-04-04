Impact Project prepares to work in Afton

AFTON – After 14 years of helping homeowners who fell below the poverty line in Chenango and other nearby counties, the Impact Project reviewed its beginnings and prepared for its second location grand opening and upcoming Afton Project.

In 2004, Jim Willard III founded the non-profit organization called The Impact Project, which assists low-income, elderly, or handicapped homeowners whose homes are in need of major repairs or handicapped accessibility––and does so at no cost to the homeowner by partnering with local churches, other non-profits, donations, and volunteers.

Individuals interested in having charity work done for them can contact the group on its website www.theimpactprojectgreen.org or by phone at (607) 656-9499. Although a Christian based group, anyone is free to apply, regardless of their religion.