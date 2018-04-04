Owners of Rydzy's Market announce store's closing

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 4th, 2018

EARLVILLE – Five years after transitioning what was formerly the Little M into Rydzy's Market, Ed and Diane Rydzy have announced the Earlville mom-and-pop shop will be closing its doors for good on May 18.

Ed said the decision to call it quits was prompted by a number of things, namely their struggle to keep up with the payment of taxes and the fact that larger discount stores are beginning to move into the area.

"200 meters down the road Dollar General is moving in, and that's it for us," said Ed. "They sell cigarettes, they sell grocery. Them coming in––they basically do the old Dracula stake through the heart thing. And our bills are just horrible...No breaks for the small businessman."


