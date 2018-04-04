One team remains undefeated after week 4 of the Women’s Corporate League

NORWICH – After a week-long break in the league, action resumed as all six teams took to the court Monday night. After a one point win by Team Corbin over Southern Tier Pet Nutrition (STPN) in the last game of the evening, Team Corbin remains undefeated.

A close game for the entire 40 minutes of play, Team Corbin led by just two points at the end of the first half. Kara Collins paced her team to the lead at the intermission with eight of her game-high 12 points.

Finding a team groove in the second half was STPN as six different players added points to the scoring column.

With just seven seconds remaining, STPN pulled within one point of Team Corbin. Having the possession on the far baseline, STPN needed to go the full length of the floor to score for the win.

Receiving the ball on the in-bounds pass was STPN’s Hayley Witchella. After crossing over half court, Witchella heaved a shot towards the rim but it was after the buzzer sounded, signaling the end of the game.