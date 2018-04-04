And the winner of The Evening Sun’s March Mania Contest is...

George Carnrike Jr. of Norwich with 42 correct picks.

In a wild year for upsets in the first and second rounds of this year tournament, Carnrike had a combined total of 34 correct picks. He, however, was not in the lead until the end of the Elite 8 round when Carnrike correctly guessed four games right.

After the first two rounds, Don Chirlin of Norwich was in the lead after the first two rounds with 36 correct games selected. With two correct in the Sweet 16 round, Chirlin and Carnrike tied with a total of 38 correct selections in their brackets.