Norwich Parks Commission seeks the city's feedback

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Parks Commission seeks input from area residents about the city owned parks, playgrounds, and recreation facilities.

The survey is available to all residents of the greater Norwich area and can be found on the city website at www.norwichnewyork.net

So far over 170 survey responses have been received, but we are seeking at least 100 more. To put this in perspective, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are approximately 5,358 households in the City and Towns of Norwich and North Norwich.

The survey is seeking feedback on a variety of topics, including the pool, playgrounds, skating rink, and pavilions. The City’s parks play an important role in the quality of life of the community residents. Whether you live, work, or play in Norwich, the Parks Commission would like to know how you use our parks and what opinions you have about making them better.


