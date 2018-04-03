Norwich students offer banner and support to Parkland survivors

PARKLAND – Norwich High School junior Brenna Baker made a special trip to Parkland, Florida, during spring break to personally deliver a banner of support to Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students from Norwich High School and Norwich Middle School created the banner a month after the Feb. 14 school shooting took 17 lives from the Stoneman Douglas High School community. The banner featured handprints, signatures and messages of love, strength and support on a Norwich-purple background.

Terri Basilone, the confidential secretary of Stoneman Douglas Principal Ty Thompson, accepted the banner on behalf of the school on March 28.