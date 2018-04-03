Jury selection nears completion, murder trial scheduled to begin Monday

NORWICH – Members of the community were asked if they had any ties to witnesses, the defendant, or the court during the jury selection process for the murder of veteran David Green, and eventually 12 were chosen.

Monday morning in the Chenango County Courthouse, every member of the county's District Attorney's Office and Public Defender's Office were present for the jury selection process, along with the defendant Jeremy Coates. The 12 jury members were eventually selected, but the process was delayed, and alternate jury selection and opening arguments were scheduled for next Monday starting at around 9 a.m. in the Chenango County Courthouse.

"Usually in a murder case we have at least 2 alternates, " said District Attorney Joseph McBride, "but we didn't have any alternates or potential jurors to choose from, so we had to adjourn until next Monday."