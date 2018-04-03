Man accused of burglary and assault in violent domestic dispute

NORWICH – A Norwich man allegedly broke into a residence, assaulted a victim, and did so in the presence of a child before being arrested by police early Sunday.

Andre J. Bryant, 32, of Norwich was arrested in the early morning hours of April 2, at around 12:39 a.m., after allegedly forcing his way in an apartment in the City of Norwich and assaulting a female victim. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

Police responded to a 911 call from a minor, who was at the home when the alleged crimes took place.

Bryant was arraigned before Chenango County Court Judge Frank Revoir Monday afternoon and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $20,000 cash bail.