Jackson and Selfridge named Section IV Class C Player of the Year; Osborne and Conway also honored as Coach of the Year

BINGHAMTON – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) coordinators released the 2017-2018 Section IV boys and girls all-section basketball selections at the end of March. Top players and head coaches from Unadilla Valley and Bainbridge-Guilford were announced as selections.

Players throughout Section IV were nominated and later voted on by all coaches in each class. Four players from Chenango County were named to the boys and girls BCANY all-section team with three being awarded Player of the Year honors.

Unadilla Valley's Andrew Jackson was selected as the Class C Boys Player of the Year.

The junior had a year deserving of the honor. Posting a new career-high on three separate occasions this season, Jackson set the new mark in the opening round of the sectional tournament. In the Storm's win over No. Watkins Glen, Jackson dropped 40 points. His previous personal best was

Finishing the Section IV Class C tournament as a champion, Jackson averaged 25 points per game in the four game bracket.

The state regional final is where Unadilla Valley's Cinderella story ended with a 56-40 loss.

Thoughout the season, Jackson averaged a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds per game. His other stats consisted of six assists and five steals per contest as well. He also recorded his 1,000 career point on February 15 with a second quarter three-pointer.

At the conclusion of the reglular season, Jackson was named the Midstate Athletic Conference (MAC) Most Valuable Player. John Jackson, Andrew's father, was named the SUS League MVP in 1986 as a member of the Oxford Academy Blackhawks. The SUS League transformed into the MAC League in 2001.