UHS Chenango Memorial Nurses complete recertifications

NORWICH – Vice President of Nursing at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital, Dave Finney, RN, and members of the hospital’s medical staff once again gathered together to celebrate the recent achievement of its nurses who completed their recertifications.

"I continue to be amazed at the continuing effort and spirit that UHS Chenango Memorial Nurses put into bettering their skills for the benefit of the community and our patients,” said Finney. “Each of these recognized nurses holds a national certification in their specialty.