UV's $12 million building project moves forward

NEW BERLIN – After a Unadilla Valley School District Board of Education discussion about building renovations, the school's superintendent explained the process, and discussed what kinds of improvements the school would make in the future.

Unadilla Valley Central School District began phase one of its multi-phase project on June 24, 2016, and now it has come close to completing phase two, which has focused on building maintenance.

"We want to keep the school buildings up to date and as cost efficient as possible," said Unadilla Valley Superintendent Robert Mackey.