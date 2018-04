NORWICH - Norwich Fire Department's Volunteer based Maydole Hose Company planted over 5,000 plastic Easter eggs filled with candy in Norwich's parks to ensure the children of Chenango county had an Easter egg hunt to remember.

On Saturday around 8 a.m., members of the Maydole Hose Company met for breakfast and then set out for the City of Norwich’s West and East parks to hide the Easter eggs filled with treats and grand prizes for the children attending the hunt two hours later.