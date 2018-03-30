Trial for man accused of murdering Oxford veteran to begin

NORWICH – After nearly two years, a murder trial will begin with jury selection on Monday, and here are some of the things that have been reported so far.

Jeremy Coates and Melissa Crispell were indicted for murder, robbery, and assault charges after allegedly causing the death of a 58 year-old disabled veteran, David Green, on September 23, 2016, in Oxford. Green was killed by blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

Crispell pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery on May 12, 2017 as part of a plea deal, which could sentence her to 15-25 years in prison.

District Attorney Joseph McBride said that as part of her plea deal, Crispell would testify at Coates trial, and describe the details of the alleged crimes.

Thursday, Public Defender John Cameron declined to comment on the case.

During the felony hearings held at the Oxford Village Court, Crispell said Coates was responsible for the attack on Green.