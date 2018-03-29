Mother accused of terror threat, claims school is not protecting her daughter

NORWICH – A Norwich parent, accused of making a terror threat while having a heated phone discussion with a school employee over her daughter being bullied, has denied uttering the remark and said the incident was being blown out of proportion by the school.

Regina M. Donovan, 39, of Norwich was originally charged with aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, but prosecutors revealed Tuesday she was also being charged with making a terror threat, a felony.

Donovan pleaded not guilty in court and made appeals to the media outside the courtroom asserting her innocence and desire to fight the charges. She was represented in court by Public Defender John Cameron. She said she had barley spoken with her assigned lawyer and was now seeking a private attorney to fight the case instead.

According to court statements, a school employee, Joseph Downey, called Donovan while she was at her job sometime after 9:30 a.m. on March 20.

The call was in response to a previous complaint made by Donovan about her daughter being bullied by a specific group of boys. Donovan said her teenage daughter required special services and had previously attended classes at BOCES before transferring to Norwich last year. Since attending Norwich, Donovan said her daughter had been the target of bullying.