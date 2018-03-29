Court orders murder hearing details be kept a secret

NORWICH – On Wednesday afternoon the Chenango County Court held public discussions for an upcoming murder trial but The Evening Sun was ordered not to publish the case’s details.

The first-degree murder trial of Jeremy P. Coates is set to begin with jury selection on April 2, and arguments were made by public defenders, Zachary Wentworth and John Cameron, that more time was needed to present their case.

At the end of the proceeding, County Court Judge Frank Revoir Jr. approved a motion to close the court and prevent the news media from reporting on the case. McBride said it would impact the jury selection process and Cameron agreed.