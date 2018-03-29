Board of Supervisors votes to hire county veteran representative

CHENANGO COUNTY – After a unanimous vote on March 12 by the Chenango County Board of Supervisors, the county re-added a board position––one that has been missing for at least 10 years––in hopes that it will help serve the needs of the county’s veterans.

With that vote the veterans service officer paid-position was reinstated, and now the board is accepting applications and is preparing to hold interviews. Board chairman Lawrence N. Wilcox, along with the county head of personnel Lisa Kerr will be orchestrating the interviews, and the board discussed having a veteran help with the process as well.

For a $12,000 annual salary, there are a number of training requirements and responsibilities that a potential applicant should consider, but those interested may view the specific requirements and apply on the vacancies portion of the chenango county website, www.co.chenango.ny.us/personnel/vacancies/.