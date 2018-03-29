Safely shoot targets this spring

Eric Davis

Mayhood's Sporting Goods

CHENANGO COUNTY – As the tempatures begin to warm and feel like spring, they are often welcomed by target shooting enthusiasts who can go outside without bulky clothes, hats and gloves that make shooting a cumbersome endeavor. Whether it is just for fun or for competition, safety should always be the first concern when target shooting.

Start off by always reading your owner’s manuals for your firearms before shooting them. These manuals have suggestions or requirements before shooting your firearm. This could be as simple as removing excess oil or grease from certain parts or what ammunition to use to break in the recoil springs.

Make sure you are familiar with the safety features of your firearm before heading out to the range. Understand how to load and unload the firearm and how to tell if it is loaded or unloaded.

Don’t be afraid ask someone to show you what to do if you aren’t sure. Preferably do this when you purchase your firearm and don’t leave the store until you are confident that you know what you are doing. Usually, every salesperson will take the time to make sure you will be safe with your firearm, no matter where you are buying it.

Eye and ear protection keeps you from any possible problems that can arise from firing your firearm. Prolonged exposure to gunfire without hearing protection leads to hearing problems, including complete hearing loss.