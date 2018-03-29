There is a whole bunch of ‘new’ happening at Afton Motorsports Park

AFTON – For the upcoming 2018 racing season at the Afton Motorsports Park, new is the operative word. As in new racing surface, new drivers calling Afton Motorsports Park their Friday night home, new drivers in the racing divisions that are in competition, new attitude, and new employees in a variety of positions.

This week, Afton Motorsports Park track preparation guru Mike Ford was able to remove all of the snow that was sitting on top of the all new blue clay racing surface. Now the hope is that Mother Nature will co-operate and become warmer, which will thaw out the grounds, and allow Ford and his crew ample time to work the all new racing surface into shape by the April 13 practice.

There is a new voice at Afton Motorsports Park. Barry Goodband, resident of Ithaca, NY, has been named as the track announcer this season. Goodband currently co-announces at the Thunder Mountain Speedway and is looking forward to his first full time head annoucing job.

Two time and defending ZMK Construction Modified track champion Andy Bachetti has informed Afton Motorsports Park that he will be calling Afton his home on Friday nights in 2018 and will be going for the three-peat.

Among the new modified weekly racers that will be calling Afton their Friday night home and look to knock Bachetti of his throne are Jeremy Smith, Craig Hanson, Travis Smith, Damon Decker, Tim Mayne, and Harold Humphrey.