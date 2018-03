GREENE – With the 15 bowler tournament field, the 2018 Greene Bowlodrome’s Women’s Handicap winner is Misty Golden after she defeated Stephanie Fiester in the championship match on Saturday, March 24.

Bowling a total of eight games on the day, Golden’s first four total landed her in fifth place and a spot in the placing rounds. Michelle Williamson (fourth), Linda Gransbury (third), Andrea Ruck (second) and Stephanie Fiester (first) also qualified, giving the five women a chance at the title.