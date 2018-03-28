Monday Evening Music Club presents: Robin Seletsky & Friends

NORWICH – Monday Evening Music Club, in its 108th year of operation, will welcome Robin Seletsky and Friends at the United Church of Christ in Norwich on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. for a performance of Klezmer music.

While the concert is free and open to the public, MEMC gratefully accepts free-will donations for its two scholarship funds benefitting Chenango County students who wish to pursue careers in music.

Seletsky is a clarinet virtuoso across all music styles from Oneonta. She is trained in classical music and has served as the principal clarinetist in the Binghamton Symphony Orchestra, and the Glimmerglass Opera orchestra.