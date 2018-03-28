USBC Junior Bowling Program honors star bowlers

EARLVILLE – Hi-Skor Lanes in Earlville, NY was packed to capacity on Saturday, March 17 as students and parents gathered to celebrate the wonderful accomplishments of area student bowlers. These bowlers, aged from 4-18 years old, sanctioned through the Youth United States Bowling Congress (USBC) dedicated their Saturday mornings to the sport of bowling for 20 weeks. Some were new bowlers and others re-joined the program to improve their bowling skills.

Trophies and certificates were awarded for high averages as follows:

Pee Wee Bowlers: Samantha Markiewicz (112), Mykayla Harvey (111), Matthew Morgan (110), Madden Anderson (107) and Amanda Markiewicz (103).

Bantam Bowlers: First Place: Cooper and Corey Lounsbury and Espn Anderson. Second Place: Carson Lounsbury, Korbin Brooks and Leland Smith. Third Place: Evan Chesebro, Collin Jones and Madalyn Jones. Individual High Average: Parker Goedel and Emily Neuenschwander.