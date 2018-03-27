GMU Drama Club to present

GILBERTSVILLE – This April 5 and 7, the Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School Drama Club is taking the stage with their production of the classic Broadway comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace. Written in 1941 by Joseph Kesserling, it tells the story of two kindly old sisters and their three nephews.

Returning home to visit his aunts, nephew Mortimer soon discovers insanity seems to run in the family. He sees it in his brother Teddy, who has always believed he is Teddy Roosevelt, and he prefers not to talk about his brother Jonathan, who was “the kind of boy who liked to cut worms in two — with his teeth.”