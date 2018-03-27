St. Baldrick's fundraiser cited as best in Norwich history

Frank Speziale Photo.

NORWICH – To raise money for childhood cancer research, 34 volunteers “Rocked The Bald” Saturday night at the Norwich St. Baldrick’s Foundation event, and the fundraised brought in more than $33,000 as part of St. Baldrick’s mission to fund the best childhood cancer research.

"The event was the largest in the foundation’s 14-year history in Norwich," said Event Organizer A. Wesley Jones. The previous record of $31,452 was set two years ago, and St. Baldrick’s is one of the largest annual fundraisers in Chenango County.

“Right now we have collected over $33,000 and we know that we have some additional funds coming in which are not reflected yet in that total,” said Jones, "starting in 2005 with donations of just under $6,000, the event has continued to grow and now routinely raises around $30,000 a year for childhood cancer research."