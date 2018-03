Reported by several media sources, including mlb.com, New York Mets OF Tim Tebow could start the 2018 season at the organization’s Double-A club, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. While it is not official at this time, the team could announce Tebow’s assignment as early as next week. The Rumble Ponies season home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)