Ponies to Play as “Binghamton Spiedies” on May 26

BINGHAMTON – On Friday, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Lupo’s announced the Double-A Mets will play as the Binghamton Spiedies for their game on May 26 at NYSEG Stadium. Celebrating the locally-beloved sandwich and highlighting their 26-year partnership with Lupo’s, the Ponies will trade in their regular uniforms for special Lupo’s-style jerseys and spiedies hats for the special event.

Fans can purchase their own spiedies t-shirts and hats right now at The Armory Team Store at NYSEG Stadium. The Store is open Monday-Friday (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.), and will offer extended hours on Saturday, March 24 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and Saturday, March 31 (10 a.m – 4 p.m.).

“As we solicited the community during the name the team contest, it became very apparent how passionate the fans are about spiedies,” noted Team President John Hughes. “This has been something in the works for more than a year, and we are thrilled to give this to our fans.”