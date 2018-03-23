Volunteers To Go Bald to Support Childhood Cancer Research 

NORWICH – The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of children's cancer research, will host one of its signature head-shaving events in Norwich on Saturday, March 24, 2018 where approximately three dozen volunteers will shave their heads to raise money for lifesaving childhood cancer research.

The Norwich St. Baldrick’s event starts at 6 pm at the American Legion Post 189 Banquet Hall, 29 Sheldon Street, Norwich. The event is free and open to the public.

Starting in 2005 with donations of just under $6,000, the Norwich St. Baldrick’s event has continued to grow and now routinely raises between $25,000-$30,000 a year for childhood cancer research, said Event Organizer A. Wesley Jones. Over the past 13 years the event in Norwich has raised over $300,000. The event is completely volunteer driven at the local level and every penny raised goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

This is a fun event for a very serious cause,” said Jones. “The support we get is amazing, making this is one of the largest annual fundraisers in Chenango County.”

Jones said the event starts at 6 pm in the banquet hall of the Legion. It is free and the public is invited to cheer on some brave local residents. Smoke Showing DJ Service will be playing music and nearly 50 gift baskets, gift cards and other items will be raffled off during the evening. The American Legion will also have food and beverages available for purchase.

They also take walk-ins right up until the event starts. All participants receive a custom pin and anyone raising $50 or more receives an event t-shirt.

Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and in the U.S. one in five kids diagnosed won’t survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatments too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick's is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. From its beginnings, St. Baldrick’s has believed that kids deserve the chance to be kids – fun-loving, carefree, refreshingly honest, and always a little goofy – and deserve the chance at a healthy future. That’s why donations raised at events like this have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $232 million to support the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place. This year’s corporate sponsor is NYCM Insurance and The Pennsyaver/The Evening Sun are media sponsors.

For more information about the local event:

Event Page: www.stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NorwichStBaldricks

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick’s is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer by funding some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at www.stbaldricks.org, to help support the best cancer treatment for kids.