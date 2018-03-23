Latest: Shooting victim dies after removal of life support

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):

10 a.m.

A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

Jaelynn was shot in the head Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School by 17-year-old Austin Rollins. Police say the two had been in a relationship that recently ended.

A 14-year-old student, Desmond Barnes, was also injured.

Rollins was killed in the attack. It remains unclear whether he committed suicide or was shot by a school resource officer who responded to the attack.

The sheriff's office said Jaelynn was surrounded by her family when she died.

———

8:45 a.m.

There's no immediate word this morning from the family of the victim of a shooting inside a Maryland high school.

The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire said Thursday night that she was brain dead and would be removed from life support.

Melissa Willey told news reporters that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, had "no life left in her."