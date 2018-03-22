Folk duo to perform at Oxford’s 6-On-the-Square

OXFORD – On Saturday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square is pleased to welcome Ontario, Canada duo The Young Novelists to our stage at 7:30 pm. They will be performing many of the songs on their newest CD, in city & country, which will be released in early May.

When they first met, Graydon James and Laura Spink had no idea that they would be married one day — much less touring the world together as The Young Novelists. Since the band’s inception in 2009, they’ve played stages across the U.S. and Canada, released three full-length albums, and won numerous awards and continuous praise for their unmatched, effortless harmonies.

But for their new album in city & country, the Toronto-based duo decided to travel out of the city and in to small-town Ontario in order to connect the two places. After years of firsthand experience combined with historical research, James and Spink wrote over 30 songs inspired by a dozen Canadian towns. From that song set, in city & country was born — a collection of ten songs that tell the universal stories of both parallels while highlighting the differences, similarities, and everything in-between.