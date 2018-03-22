City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike presented Hannah and Brenna Baker with the "Leading By Example" award during the city's Common Council meeting Tuesday night in recognition of the sisters' continual selfless actions and community involvement. Heading into 2018, the Baker sisters had raised over $30,000 for cancer research by organizing the first PMC Bike Ride in New York State––an event they have held annually since 2015. The sisters have also exhibited their leadership in other efforts: Hannah was awarded the "Star of Life Award" by the Norwich Fire Department for her quick-thinking in a school medical emergency in September, and Brenna has raised over $3,000 for the Chenango SPCA. "These two young women provide us hope for our future, hope for our community, hope for humankind with their positive actions and leaderships activities," said Carnrike. Pictured: Mayor Christine Carnrike, Brenna Baker, and Hannah Baker. Back: Alderpeople Robert Jeffrey, John Deierlein, Linda Kays-Biviano, Brian Doliver, and Matthew Caldwell. (Grady Thompson photo)