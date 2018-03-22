Brook and brown and rainbow, oh my! Trout season is around the corner

Eric Davis

CHENANGO COUNTY – Spring is finally here. For the avid fisherman, that means trout season will soon be upon us. Opening in just in just over a week on April 1, the long season last through October 15.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stocks approximately 2.3 million trout each year across the state, providing ample opportunity for the outdoor recreationist.

Stocking brook, brown, and rainbow trout each spring, there is about 3,100 miles of streams, and hundreds of ponds and lakes throughout the state. Many streams have wild populations of trout, but the DEC augments these populations through stocking efforts.

Within Chenango County, trout are stocked at Bowman Lake, Genegantslet Creek (at sites in Greene, Smithville, and McDonough), the Otselic River, Guilford Lake, Jeffrey Pond, Pharsalia Y Pond and Mill Brook Reservoir.

More detailed information such as the species, size, number, and sometimes the month of stocking are available on the NYSDEC website. Information for Bowman Lake, for example, will be stocked with 1,600 rainbow trout that are 8-9 inches long in April.

At some point in the spring, they will also have 560 brook trout stocked that are 8-9 inches in length.

This lake, which is located within Bowman Lake State Park in McDonough, is easily accessible to the public and provides a great opportunity to enjoy camping or hiking as well. Statewide regulations for anglers seeking brook, brown, and rainbow trout or all hybrids of these species allow you to take any size with a daily limit of five. However, you should always check the freshwater regulations for the body of water you plan on fishing for any exceptions to this.