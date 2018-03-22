The Galena Growlers: A team providing the foundation for a life-long sport

NORWICH – The life-long sport of Cross Country Mountain Biking focuses on both adventure and competition. In 2009, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) was founded. Now in 21 states across the country, NICA has began to change the sport for several local student-athletes of the Norwich and Sherburne areas.

For the past six years, the NICA New York League has been a gateway for kids – ages in the middle school and high school ranges – to explore the sport of mountain biking.

The 2018 season sees the Galena Growlers team name for the first year but some of the members have now been a part of the New York League for three years.

The Galena Growlers are a NICA Composite team that is a non-school based club team for a geographic region that allows kids to get into the sport of cycling and/or Mountain Biking in particular, a life-long sport. The Growlers are open to all students – public, private or home schooled – located within Chenango County.

While everyone is not required to race, some of the local student-athletes thrive on the competition aspect the sport is now beginning to provide as member of the Galena Growlers.