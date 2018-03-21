Chenango County Farm Bureau celebrates Ag Recognition Day

GREENE – Chenango County Farm Bureau members and state representatives met with members of the agriculture community on Tuesday to celebrate agriculture and discuss its national importance.

The Agriculture Recognition Day event was held by the Chenango County Farm Bureau at The Silo Restaurant in Greene, featuring speeches from Chenango County Farm Bureau President Bradd Vickers and New York State FFA Vice-President Megan Lamb, along with proclamation awards presented by representatives Alexandra Cade and Joseph Angelino from the respective offices of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Assemblyman Clifford Crouch.

“I think it’s important particularly on a day like today to show our gratitude to the many men and women who make agriculture possible,” said Vickers. “American farmers and ranchers are not only an integral part of the economy, but they represent and characterize what has made America great: hard work.”