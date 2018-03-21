19th annual Stars and Stripes Classic kicks-off with high school girls action

JOHNSON CITY – Hosted for the 19th year by the Southern Tier Basketball Officials, the Stars and Stripes Classic was underway Tuesday, March 20 at Davis College.

An All-Star like format, the evening included two games with four teams full of select, high-caliber female athletes from 25 different schools throughout Section IV, who took to the court at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In the first contest, Peak Performance Physical Therapy faced off against The Smith Design General and Cosmetic Dentistry.

Of the players on both teams, Alyssa Sands (Greene), Kaitlyn Furner (Sherburne-Earlville), and Emma Smith (Greene) were among the skilled players that represented Chenango County. They were coached by Greene head coach Dave Gorton as well as assisted by Jeff Barry, Sherburne-Earlville’s head coach.

The three – along with their teammates from schools like Maine-Endwell, Chenango Valley, Owego, Whitney Point and Union-Endicott – put up a hard fight throughout the game, but fell to The Smile Designers by a final of 77-70.