Physical week three of YMCA Women’s league leaves one remaining undefeated team

Sophia Brown

Sun Sports Contributor

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – An exciting series of scrappy games were played in the third week of the YMCA women’s corporate league basketball season. On Monday, the six locally sponsored teams took to the court.

In the first game of the night, the Nina’s team took on the J. Stone Barnes team in an aggressive match-up. J. Stone Barnes jumped to the lead early with a 29-11 edge over Nina’s at the half.

Tanya Barnes’ 19 first half points gave the team a large lead, with a majority of Barnes’ points coming from fast-break opportunities.

Holding their advantage, J. Stone Barnes walked away from the battle with a 57-38 win over Nina’s.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook