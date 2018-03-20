Volunteers to go bald in support of childhood cancer research

NORWICH – The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of children's cancer research, will host one of its signature head-shaving events in Norwich on Saturday, March 24, where approximately three dozen volunteers will shave their heads to raise money for lifesaving childhood cancer research.

The Norwich St. Baldrick’s event starts at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 189 Banquet Hall, 29 Sheldon Street, Norwich. The event is free and open to the public.

Starting in 2005 with donations of just under $6,000, the Norwich St. Baldrick’s event has continued to grow and now routinely raises between $25,000-$30,000 a year for childhood cancer research, said Event Organizer A. Wesley Jones. Over the past 13 years the event in Norwich has raised over $300,000. The event is completely volunteer driven at the local level and every penny raised goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.