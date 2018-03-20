"Southern Hospitality" by Norwich Theater Company this weekend

NORWICH – The Norwich Theater Company, Inc. invites you to come and see the third and final play in a trilogy that began with "Dearly Beloved" and then "Christmas Belles" and is ending now with the family-friendly comedy play "Southern Hospitality" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten.

The show will be live on stage at the Martin Kappel Theater on Friday March 23 and Saturday March 24 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m.

The Futrelle sisters – Frankie, Twink, Honey Raye and Rhonda Lynn – are in trouble again, but this time their problem is the biggest it has ever been. Their beloved hometown of Fayro, Texas is in danger of disappearing, and it's up to them to save it from extinction.


