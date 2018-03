CHENANGO – The New York State Police conducted a special crackdown on impaired driving over St. Patrick's Day Weekend, ultimately resulting in 217 statewide arrests for driving while intoxicated.

New York State Police Public Information Officer Agnieszka Dembinska said Troopers made 11 arrests over the weekend in Troop C, which encompasses Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties.