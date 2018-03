GREENE – Rob Fiester defeated Jim Milk in the championship match to capture the Greene Bowlodrome’s 2018 Men’s Handicap House Tournament Saturday, March 17.

Starting out with 30 bowlers to began the day’s competition, the tournament field was narrowed down to the top five for the placement rounds.

The five men’s bowlers playing for places in the tournament were Ralph Goodrich (fifth), Brandon Widger (fourth), Rob Dickman (third), Rob Fiester (second), and Jim Milk (first).