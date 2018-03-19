Norwich Farmers Market offers free memberships to farmers & veterans

NORWICH – Norwich Farmers Market is now offering free memberships to local farmers who wish to sell their own farm-produced commodities and free memberships to veterans to sell their home produced products, or promote their entrepreneurial businesses at the Wednesday farmers market in Norwich.

This is possible through a grant recently received from the Agricultural Development Council of Chenango County.

The Norwich Farmer's Market is the only market left in Chenango County which offers all of the agriculture programs designed for farmers markets in New York State - FMNP-WIC, FMNP-SR, WIC V&F, SNAP/EBT, Health Bucks, and FreshConnect.