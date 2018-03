NORWICH – Prosecutors have accused a landlord of committing sex crimes against one of his tenants.

David G. Shaffer, 55, has pleaded not guilty to the crimes, which involve touching a minor.

He is charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class D felony, two counts of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.