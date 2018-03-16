Chenango Youth Philanthropy Council seeks Requests for Proposals

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango Youth Philanthropy Council (CYPC) is now seeking proposals for grant applications as its 2018 Spring Request for Proposals initiative is officially underway.

Comprised of 21 students from Norwich High School and Sherburne-Earlville High School, the CYPC students have spent the school year participating in various workshops and seminars relating to non-profit organizations, foundations, and grant-making.

Now, the CYPC is seeking proposals from 501(c)(3) nonprofits that will, "demonstrate a measurable impact from non-profits located in and providing services to residents of Chenango County. Proposals should reflect a careful rationale for the project and be able to demonstrate measurable results in a mid-year review, which will need to be submitted by December 1, 2018. Grant applications will be accepted for up to $5,000. Partial funding may be awarded."

The CYPC students themselves wrote the 2018 Request for Proposals (RFP) after carefully considering what it should consist. NHS senior Emma Blenis said, "Looking at the RFP for the first time can be extremely daunting, because you have no idea what it's saying."