New Berlin Town Board denies offer from Chenango County DPW

NORWICH – The New Berlin Town Board voted to reject an offer from the county’s department of public works to begin training its first public notary, accepted a part-time police officer’s resignation, and agreed to spend about $1,200 on mower repairs.

Monday’s town meeting began with New Berlin Supervisor Robert Starr discussing repairs needed on one of the Town’s mowers.

Starr explained the Diesel Gravely Promaster mower the town purchased three years ago for $300 was having trans-axle issues costing $1,200 to repair.

According to Starr, the cost of replacing the mower would be upwards of $27,000, which he said justified the price of the town mower’s repair.

Then Starr said that the Chenango County Department of Public Works reached out to the board via a letter, which offered them the option to take over mowing county roadsides located in the Town of New Berlin.