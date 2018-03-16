Redskins get desired quarterback continuity with Alex Smith

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Doug Williams looked at Alex Smith and slightly exaggerated the commitment the Washington Redskins made to their new soon-to-be 34-year-old quarterback.

“He can play to 40,” Williams said Thursday. “Can you, Alex? Look at him. I think he can.”

Smith smiled back and has plenty to be happy about. The veteran is now the Redskins’ franchise quarterback after being acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs and signing a $94 million, four-year extension with $71 million guaranteed that keeps him under contract through 2022.

He’d be 38 if he plays out that deal, one that shows the Redskins were willing to commit long term to Smith the way they never did with Kirk Cousins. As Williams implied Cousins didn’t want to be in Washington for the long haul, Smith made it clear he did.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Smith said. “It looked fun. I wanted to be a part of it.”

Smith gives the Redskins the kind of continuity at the position they lacked with Cousins, who became the first QB in NFL history to play back-to-back seasons under the franchise tag before signing a fully guaranteed $84 million, three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I do believe that Washington had a lot of great pieces,” Cousins said at his introductory news conference. “They will have a lot of great pieces going forward and the margin of error is small. The difference between winning and losing is so small.”