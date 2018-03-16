Afton Motorsports Park news and notes

AFTON – This past week was a very successful for Afton Motorsports Park as they held their employee meeting at the Afton River Club. With nearly three feet of snow still on ground and the racing season just under one month away, track promoter Ron Ford and his staff are very optimistic that the Friday, April 13 Test and Tune Session will be able to take place.

Starting this week, 2018 season passes for the pits and grandstands will be on sale. This is a great way to save some money in advance on admission to Afton Motorsports Park. Please contact track promoter Ron Ford at 607-624-3772 or 607-639-1017 (days) to purchase your 2018 Afton Motorsports Park season pass.

Successful businessman Butch Klinger of Walton, and his Klinger Power Sports are returning to sponsor Afton Motorsports Park in 2018 and they are increasing their involvement. For the season, Klinger Power Sports will be providing the park with two Kawasaki four-wheelers for use during the entire 2018 racing season.