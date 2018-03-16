YMCA Women’s Corporate League begins 2nd year

NORWICH – After many years of hosting the Men’s Corporate League, the Norwich YMCA has now began hosting the Women’s Corporate League. On March 5, the league begin it’s second year of games.

From 6:15 to 9 p.m., the women you used to read about while they were in high school, can now be seen on Court 1 in the fieldhouse at the YMCA as they compete for a league championship over the next 10 weeks.

The first two weeks have been completed as six games have been played, two games for each of the teams, most of who are sponsored by local businesses.

In week one, Team Corbin and J. Barnes Stone kicked off the season’s action with the first game of the night. Team Corbin took the win with a final of 42-35.

With the score between the two teams holding a difference of three points at halftime, Team Corbin took over at the free-throw line in the second half. Shooting 10-for-12 as a team, the ladies in teal began to separate themselves from J. Barnes Stone for the win.

In the loss, Tanya Barnes scored 12 points to lead J. Barnes Stone. Teammates Kristen Barnes and Stephanie Havens each chipped in seven points.

Team Corbin was lead by Becca Reyes as she finished with a game-high 14 points. Katie Harman added 10 points and Katie Krolikowski tallied eight points in the win.

The second game of week one was between Upstate Companies and Southern Tier Pet Nutrition (STPN).