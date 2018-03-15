Crouch calls on NYS to shift Medicaid burden from local municipalities

ALBANY – Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) announced Monday that the Assembly Minority Conference has released a plan to shift the burden of Medicaid from Local municipalities to the state. New York has the second-most costly Medicaid program in the nation behind California, and is also one of 18 states to require counties to cover some of the non-federal costs of Medicaid. Forcing localities to pay the local share of Medicaid causes New York to have some of the highest property taxes in the country.