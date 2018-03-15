Fishing season is almost here; Is your equipment ready?

Eric Davis

Mayhood's Sporting Goods

CHENANGO COUNTY – Many people go through a cleaning phase every year, getting rid of items that have been replaced with newer, better models from holiday gifts or items that have started piling up over the course of time. This phase happens because people want to make their house more organized.

Well it is about time to get your tackle box and the rest of your fishing supplies ready for the fishing season.

Giving your tackle box and other fishing equipment a yearly cleaning helps keep it fresh and ready when it’s time to hit that body of water. Small, relatively inexpensive maintenance measures can help prolong the life of your favorite fishing rod or lucky lures.

Applying a little grease or oil to your fishing reels allows for gears to operate smoothly for reeling and allows the drag to run smooth. Many manufacturers advise that you do not use WD-40 on their reels as it may cause premature wear on certain parts.

Inspect all of the line guides on your rods. Make sure there aren’t any burrs or nicks in the guides that may fray the line and it passes through the guide during casting or retrieving. Give the rod a decent flex at the tip to look for any signs of the rod cracking or splitting. Inspect the reel handle for any damage to the cork or foam.