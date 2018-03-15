Sidney and M-E crowned co-champions of Section IV Badminton and Table Tennis Championships

BAINBRIDGE – Once again, the Bainbridge-Guilford School District hosted the Section IV Badminton and Table Tennis championships. Section IV is one of only two sections in New York State to host such a tournament.

On Saturday, March 10, a total of 14 teams across Section IV made the trip to Bainbridge to compete for a sectional championship in 10 different events.

This year, Maine-Endwell and Sidney shared top honors at the two schools complied a total of 19 points from their athletes placing in the top four of their respective events.

Local schools that competed were Bainbridge-Guilford, Norwich, and Greene. The Bobcats finished fourth while the Purple Tornado squad placed seventh and the Trojans came in at 10th.